Baby Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Compton

By City News Service

A baby was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition after being shot in Compton Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The baby was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood by a sheriff's deputy who used their own vehicle, but the sheriff's department could not confirm the details.

The baby's age was not immediately known.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit information online at lacrimestoppers.org.

