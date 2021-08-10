Baby Meerkats Are Tugging Heartstrings at the LA Zoo

By Alysia Gray Painter

What's pup at the meerkat habitat at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens?

Just some roly-poly, wee-whiskered, petite-of-paw action straight from Adorableville is what's pup, er, up.

For a trio of meerkat pups padded into view at the zoo at the beginning of August 2021. That's when the babies departed their cozy underground den, a space they'd stayed snugly ensconced in since the beginning of July, when they were born.

At four weeks old, these feisty young furballs were ready to explore, romp, and take a curious look at the world, as meerkats so famously do. (You're correct if you already knew that meerkats are from the mongoose family, and are highly social beasties.)

Ready for some early snaps of these sweeties? Take a look below. If you'd like to catch a glimpse, possibly-maybe, of the meerkat brood during an in-person visit, the LA Zoo is open daily.

3 photos
1/3
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
The perfect furry photo opp: The three precious newbies all in a row.
2/3
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
A grown-up meerkat and the three lovable latest additions to the sweet scene. The pups' first photos were shared on social media by LA Zoo on Aug. 2, four weeks after the animals' births.
3/3
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
A meerkitten sighting? Meerkat babies are often called "pups," though sometimes you'll hear them referred to as "cubs" or "kittens."

This article tagged under:

Zoo BabiesanimalsLA ZoozooAnimal Babies

More Photo Galleries

Los Angeles VA Offers Tiny Shelters to Homeless Vets
Los Angeles VA Offers Tiny Shelters to Homeless Vets
Fa, La, Yum: Disneyland Resort Reveals Its 2021 Holiday Treats
Fa, La, Yum: Disneyland Resort Reveals Its 2021 Holiday Treats
‘Stranger Things' Shopping: A New Store to Open in Glendale
‘Stranger Things' Shopping: A New Store to Open in Glendale
K-Town Hoarder House Has Been a Nuisance to Neighbors for Years
K-Town Hoarder House Has Been a Nuisance to Neighbors for Years
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us