Pomona

Baby rescued during human trafficking operation in Pomona

The infant’s father is facing charges of prostitution and child endangerment. 

By Helen Jeong

pomona_police_vigil_photo_for_web_1200x675_1183317059736.jpg

A Pomona man was arrested after he allegedly paid for a service from a sex worker while having an infant in his car.

Officers with the Pomona Police Department arrested 30-year-old Juan Hernandez Thursday as they were conducting a human trafficking operation on East Holt Avenue in Pomona.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When Hernandez was pulled over for being “a sex purchase,” officers discovered an 8-month-old baby in the backseat of Hernandez’s car.

The baby was unharmed and being cared for by the Department of Children and Family Services, the police department said. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Woodland Hills Jul 24

Mother of dead newborn found in Woodland Hills suffered miscarriage, attorney says

Pursuit Jul 17

Car chase suspect leads police on pursuit with his 2-month-old baby in the car

The infant’s father is facing charges of prostitution and child endangerment. 

This article tagged under:

Pomona
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us