Baby rescued during human trafficking operation in Pomona

A Pomona man was arrested after he allegedly paid for a service from a sex worker while having an infant in his car.

Officers with the Pomona Police Department arrested 30-year-old Juan Hernandez Thursday as they were conducting a human trafficking operation on East Holt Avenue in Pomona.

When Hernandez was pulled over for being “a sex purchase,” officers discovered an 8-month-old baby in the backseat of Hernandez’s car.

The baby was unharmed and being cared for by the Department of Children and Family Services, the police department said.

The infant’s father is facing charges of prostitution and child endangerment.