Baby Hospitalized in Compton Shooting

A sheriff's deputy rushed the baby to a hospital following the shooting in a neighborhood near Lueders Park Community Center.

A baby was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound in Compton.

The shooting was reported at about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The baby was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood by a sheriff's deputy who used their own vehicle.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The baby's age and details about her condition were not immediately available.

One person was in custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

Video showed a handgun on a sidewalk outside a house in the neighborhood about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

