Bad air quality caused by hangar fire forces school, park closures in Tustin

All schools in the Tustin Unified School District closed Thursday due to bad air quality prompted by the hangar fire earlier this week, school authorities said.

The decision comes after the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) said that debris found in the Tustin Legacy area tested greater than 1% positive for asbestos.

“With the student and staff safety being our greatest priority and in collaboration with the City of Tustin and the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA), we made the decision to close all school campuses within Tustin Unified School District”, said a statement released by TUSD.

The district also ordered all preschools and daycares (Catalvst and YMCA) to be closed.

The city of Tustin also announced the closure of multiple parks:

The Annex at Tustin Legacy

Tustin Legacy Park

Veterans Sports Park

Tustin Sports Park

Victory Park

Centennial Park

Frontier Park

Ron Foell Park; and

Pine Tree Park, 1402 Bryan Ave.

The fire that destroyed a historic World War II-era hangar at the former Tustin Air Base that was a significant part of Orange County's military history happened on Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. near Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road.

Dozens of firefighters were seen battling the wooden hanger, where parts of the roof fell to the ground.

Health authorities urged people to take precautions when coming in contact with any debris or ash.

Remain indoors, with windows and doors closed.

Limit or avoid activities that will displace ash into the air.

If you get ash on your skin, in your eyes, or in your mouth, wash it off as soon as you can.

People with heart or lung disease, including asthma, older adults, children, and pregnant women should use special caution around ash.

Clean ash off all children’s toys before use. Clean ash off pets and other animals.

Avoid vigorous activity.

If you need to be outdoors, wear a fitted N95 or P100 respirator.

People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should remain indoors.

