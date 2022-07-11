Bad Bunny is the latest addition to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

MLB announced on Monday that the award-winning rapper Bad Bunny will be part of the Softball All-Star Game on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The MGM Rewards Celebrity Softball Game will also feature actors Bryan Cranson, Quavo, J.K. Simmon, Rob Lowe, and Anthony Ramos; comedians The Kid Mero and Guillermo Rodríguez; rapper Action Bronson and singer JoJo Siwa, among others.

The announcement of the rapper's participation comes just weeks after the release of his fourth album "Un Verano Sin Ti”, which has landed the No. 1 spot for the fourth week on Billboard 200.

No podíamos llegar a Hollywood sin un invitado de lujo…



¡Nos vemos en el Dodger Stadium con @sanbenito!



¿Los Ángeles están listos? ➡️ https://t.co/4wuKAfkUT9 pic.twitter.com/bQE76PWCpy — LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The All-Star event kicks off at 2:00 p.m. (PT) and culminates on Saturday with a performance by superstar and Inglewood native Becky G.

Organizers also announced that the first 10,000 fans in the stadium will receive a special replica of the All-Star Player ring presented by FTX.

The action on the field begins with the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, featuring the best prospects in the minor leagues, followed by the All-Star Futures Game, where actors, musicians, and sports figures along with MLB legends will take the field for the 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at approximately 7:15 p.m. (PT)

Bad Bunny, the winner of several music awards, has also participated in the NBA All-Star Game.

Tickets for Saturday's All-Star game are still available, click here.