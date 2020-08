A "badly decomposed" body was found Monday afternoon near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Sawtelle area.

The unidentified body was found sometime after 2 p.m. in an embankment near the freeway at Centinela Avenue, according to the Sgt. Dustin Dimmer of the California Highway Patrol's West Los Angeles station.

One westbound lane of the freeway and the Centinela Avenue off-ramp were closed for the investigation.