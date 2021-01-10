Big Bear

Bald Eagle Lays Egg Near Big Bear

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley, which installed the web cam, says the egg is expected to hatch around Valentine's Day.

By Associated Press

Friends of Big Bear Valley

A bald eagle has laid an egg in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatching via an online live feed.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the egg Saturday afternoon near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles.

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley, which installed the web cam, says the egg is expected to hatch around Valentine's Day.

More than 2,200 people were viewing the video feed late Sunday afternoon. It showed an eagle nestling on the egg as light winds blew through the San Bernardino National Forest.

A previous egg laid last week by Jackie was lost after it was attacked by ravens.

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

NewsConference: Social Isolation and Democracy

Arnold Schwarzenegger 4 hours ago

Schwarzenegger Blasts ‘Spinelessness' of Fellow Republicans After Capitol Riot

covid-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

Anti-Abortion Faith Leaders Support Use of COVID-19 Vaccines

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Big Bearbald eagle
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us