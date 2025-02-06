Baldwin Hills

One year later: Baldwin Hills resident yet to return home after destructive mudslide

“If it gets to be a hard pounding rain we’re nervous, It’s been a year and we’re still nowhere near the end,” said Peronneau.

By Alex Rozier and Sahana Patel

NBCLA

As the rain continues to soak Los Angeles, a Baldwin Hills resident who had her home destroyed by a mudslide in 2024 is still on edge, even a year later.

Last year, around 4 a.m. during a heavy rainstorm, mud began to slide into Dion Peronneau’s home and continued throughout the day, eventually making its way into her bedroom.

“We were in this exact room when the mud was coming in through the window. And that was the bathroom and now you can see all the way through to the guest bathroom,” said Peronneau.

A year after that frightening morning, Peronneau has yet to return home and stays with her friend because her property is still unlivable.

“If it gets to be a hard pounding rain we’re nervous, It’s been a year and we’re still nowhere near the end,” said Peronneau. “That part of it has been amazing, but not being in my home has been excruciating because this is my home. This was my little sanctuary.

Although the inside of her home is down to the frame, her backyard is now cleaned up. Clean up efforts for the yard took around six weeks, according to Peronneau.

The Baldwin Hills resident knows renovation will take many months but she holds onto hope and perspective. 

“In light of the fires, I realize how lucky I am and stuff is stuff. But I want to get back home,” Peronneau said.

