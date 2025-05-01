A middle school in Baldwin Park was evacuated Thursday morning after an employee barricaded herself in an office and refused to come out, police said.

Several police patrol cars as well as a large number of officers were also seen at Olive Middle School. As students forced out of the classroom gathered on the school’s lawn, parents were lining up outside of the school, hoping to safely pick up their children.

Police said the employee, who is not armed, caused some type of disturbance in the main office and barricaded herself inside just before 10 a.m. The woman is refusing to come out, police said.

She is speaking with authorities. Details about the nature of the disturbance were not immediately available.

A student who safely made out of the classroom said school officials told him and his classmates to evacuate as they were finishing lunch.

"We thought it was a bomb threat," David Vega said. "I was going to jump the fence, but then I was like, no it's better to play safe."

The student added that the teens gathered on the school lawn quickly and safely as the SWAT team entered the school.

The Baldwin Park Unified School District said all students and staff were safely evacuated from the middle school campus to Walnut Elementary School where early dismissal was coordinated for the students.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We are grateful to local law enforcement for their swift response and continued efforts to secure the situation," the district said. "We strongly advise the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved."