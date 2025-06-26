Memorial service to honor Baldwin Park officer killed in line of duty

A 35-year-old Baldwin Park officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty will be remembered Thursday morning at a memorial service in Ontario.

Officer Samuel Riveros, a nine-year veteran of the department in the central San Gabriel Valley, was shot and killed when he responded on the night of May 31 to a report of a man with a rifle firing shots. Riveros was shot as he arrived at the scene, where another man had been fatally shot, to help other officers.

Riveros' memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Family members, friends, Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez, Bishop Carl Besaw and law enforcement colleagues expected to attend the service.

A private burial will follow the ceremony, which will be streamed live above. Riveros is survived by his parents, siblings, niece, and nephews.

Riveros was the first Baldwin Park officer killed in the line of duty in the department’s history.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from the community, our brothers and sisters in blue," the department said in announcing the service. "Thank you for standing with us as we honor the memory of Officer Riveros."

Other officers have described Riveros as dedicated to a life of service a sacrifice.

"He was a close friend of mine, you know, and it breaks my heart. It breaks the community," said Detective Mark Berumen, who once patrolled the streets with Riveros, at a vigil earlier this month. "Without a doubt. I mean, if you were to ask Sam, he wouldn't have it any other way. He would have taken a bullet for us any day. If he till had a chance, he would still run into that gunfire. He would still take the bullet."

Here’s what we know about the murder of a man in Baldwin Park that led to the ambush-killing of Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder with special circumstances and other crimes. He was wounded in a gunbattle with Riveros and other officers.

According to neighbors, minutes before Riveros and other officers arrived, the shooter killed a man with whom he argued about a parking space. Investigators have said they had not yet confirmed the neighbors' account.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Darius Wong. Wong was visiting relatives for a housewarming party when he was shot, family members said.

A second Baldwin Park officer, Anthony Pimentel, was injured by glass shattering from a bullet impact. He arrived with Officer Alfredo Leal in separate cars and were immediately fired on, authorities said. Riveros arrived soon after and was hit by gunfire, the sheriff's department said.

Other Baldwin Park police officers arrived and fired on the shooter, who was struck by at least one round.

Sheriff Robert Luna said an "AR-15 style" weapon and two high capacity magazines were found near the shooter. Authorities said more than 40 rounds had been fired from the weapon.