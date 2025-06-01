Baldwin Park police officer killed in shooting is identified

The Baldwin Park Police Department officer who was fatally shot on the job Saturday has been identified as Samuel Riveros, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Sunday.

Riveros was one of two officers who were shot while responding to a call of an armed man in a residential area of Baldwin Park. The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said.

A somber procession from Baldwin Park to Boyle Heights followed the fatality as the slain officer's body was taken to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office.

“Our officer was an amazing man,” Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez said in a press conference shortly after midnight Sunday. “He was an avid snowboarder, a Dodger fan. One of the interesting things that I found is he would travel and go see the Dodgers play at different stadiums across the United States. It’s extremely tragic to have to deal with this.”

It's unclear if Riveros was married or had children.

A growing memorial was placed outside the Baldwin Park Police Department, where flowers, candles and American flags adorned the space as the public paid their respects to the slain officer.

The surviving officer was described as being in stable condition, as was the gunman who opened fire. The surviving officer, who was identified as Anthony Pimentel, has since been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred when police responded to a call of an armed man in the area and a report of an unresponsive person lying on the ground. That individual, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, died at a nearby hospital. Their identity has not been released.

Upon arrival at the scene, Riveros and Pimentel were met with gunfire by the suspect. The officers responded by firing back, according to LASD.

"These officers, they didn’t hesitate," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "They get a dispatch, somebody may need help, there’s shots fired, they go right over there without hesitation. That’s what these men and women do every day."

The department released a statement Sunday along with the officers' identities. In it, LASD said Riveros loss will be "profoundly felt" by the Baldwin Park community and "law enforcement family."

"This is a heartbreaking and deeply devastating tragedy," LASD's statement read. "Officer Riveros made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community. He, along with Officer Pimentel and their fellow officers, bravely responded to a dangerous call, fully aware of the risks involved. Officer Riveros gave his life in service to others, a profound testament to his unwavering dedication to duty and selfless courage."

The suspect's name has not been released. It's unclear what charges he may face.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).