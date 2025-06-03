Crime and Courts

Loved ones ID man fatally shot moments before Baldwin Park officer's killing

Darius Wong, 43, was in the area attending a housewarming party when he was shot allegedly by a man accused of gunning down a police officer who responded to the scene.

By Karla Rendon and Tracey Leong

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man who was killed moments before a Baldwin Park police officer was fatally shot on the job has been identified by his loved ones.

Darius Wong, 43, was shot and killed allegedly by the same man accused of killing Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros on Saturday. The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wong was in the area visiting relatives for a housewarming party when he was shot allegedly by 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen. Details on what led up to that shooting have not been disclosed.

Crime and Courts 15 hours ago

Dodgers cap, jersey and pennant among items at Baldwin Park officer memorial

Crime and Courts 10 hours ago

Man accused of killing Baldwin Park officer has no criminal record

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Baldwin Park Councilmember Manuel Lozano spoke to Wong’s loved ones about their loss.

“It’s hard for them to comprehend, and it’s understandable,” he said. “They just purchased this home; they were having a housewarming party. And the devastation that occurred obviously affected this family and has the entire block. A lot of the residents are very close.”

Residents in the area called 911 to report the initial shooting, prompting Riveros and fellow officer Anthony Pimentel to respond. Upon arriving, the officers were meet with gunfire by Medina-Berumen, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The officers were able to fire back, and all three individuals were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Baldwin Park police officer had no criminal history. Eric Leonard reports for NBC4 Investigates on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Riveros died of his injuries and Pimentel has since been released from the hospital. Medina-Berumen was in stable condition, pending transfer to a jail.

The suspect faces charges of murder in connection with the deaths of Wong and Riveros. He is being held on a $4 million bond.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us