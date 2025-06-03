Loved ones ID man fatally shot moments before Baldwin Park officer's killing

The man who was killed moments before a Baldwin Park police officer was fatally shot on the job has been identified by his loved ones.

Darius Wong, 43, was shot and killed allegedly by the same man accused of killing Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros on Saturday. The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wong was in the area visiting relatives for a housewarming party when he was shot allegedly by 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen. Details on what led up to that shooting have not been disclosed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Baldwin Park Councilmember Manuel Lozano spoke to Wong’s loved ones about their loss.

“It’s hard for them to comprehend, and it’s understandable,” he said. “They just purchased this home; they were having a housewarming party. And the devastation that occurred obviously affected this family and has the entire block. A lot of the residents are very close.”

Residents in the area called 911 to report the initial shooting, prompting Riveros and fellow officer Anthony Pimentel to respond. Upon arriving, the officers were meet with gunfire by Medina-Berumen, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The officers were able to fire back, and all three individuals were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Baldwin Park police officer had no criminal history. Eric Leonard reports for NBC4 Investigates on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Riveros died of his injuries and Pimentel has since been released from the hospital. Medina-Berumen was in stable condition, pending transfer to a jail.

The suspect faces charges of murder in connection with the deaths of Wong and Riveros. He is being held on a $4 million bond.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.