Dodgers cap, jersey and pennant among items at Baldwin Park officer memorial

A Dodgers cap, jersey and pennant were among the items left by mourners over the weekend at a memorial outside the Baldwin Park Police Department in tribute to a 35-year-old officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Residents and colleagues visited the memorial for Officer Samuel Riveros, which includes a patrol car, flowers, photos, candles and items that reflect his love for the Dodgers. Blue and white flowers were placed on the hood of the patrol car.

"Our officer was an amazing man," said Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez. "He was an avid snowboarder, a Dodger fan. One of the interesting things I found, he would travel and go see the Dodgers play at Stadiums across the United States."

On Monday, Los Angeles County ordered all flags at county buildings lowered to half-staff in honor of Riveros.

The nine-year department veteran was shot and killed when he responded at about 7 p.m. Saturday to the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, a few blocks east of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, after a report of a man with a rifle, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about that man's identity and what led to the shooting death were not immediately available.

Security cameras recorded the sound of several gunshots as officers arrived.

Riveros and another officer were shot during the response. Both were transported to a hospital, where Riveros died.

City officials and community members in Baldwin Park gathered outside the police station to honor the police officer who was shot and killed Saturday night. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 1, 2025.

The suspect's name has not been released. It's unclear what charges he may face.

Riveros was a member of the SWAT team and appointed as a Field Training Officer last year.

"To know this happened this close to home and to not pay respect to a fallen officer, despite what one may think, whether you know them or not, it doesn’t matter," said resident Gustavos Tanahara, who visited the memorial "It's a human, a police officer."

The other officer was treated and released from the hospital, city officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the shooting was urged to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or go here.