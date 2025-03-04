Crime and Courts

Baldwin Park Police recover thousands in stolen goods. Do you recognize anything?

Officers searched two storage units on Jan. 28 and 29 linked to a theft ring investigation, recovering thousands of dollars in stolen goods

By Benjamin Papp

Baldwin Park Police Department

Baldwin Park Police are asking for the public's help to locate victims of an organized theft ring.

Officers searched two storage units on Jan. 28 and 29 linked to a theft ring investigation and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen goods connected to 20 ongoing cases across Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Bernardino County.

According to police, the thieves targeted warehouses and loading bays to steal items near rolling doors and pallets, using a white Toyota Sienna with CARMAX paper plates.

The attached photographs below depict recovered stolen property. Victims of the stolen property are encouraged to contact the Baldwin Park Police Department Detective Bureau.

The detectives bureau can be reached directly at 626-960-1955.

