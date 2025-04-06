Dodgers

Ball from final out in 2024 World Series auctions for $414,000

Walker Buehler fired the ball past the Yankees' Alex Verdugo to clinch the Dodgers' 7-6 victory in Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 30.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The baseball from the final pitch of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series victory over the New York Yankees has been auctioned for $414,000 to benefit people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, officials announced on Sunday.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler fired the ball past the Yankees' Alex Verdugo to clinch the Dodgers' 7-6 victory in Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 30 at Yankee Stadium.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Will and Cara Smith auctioned the ball through their Catching Hope Foundation in a partnership with the Buehler Family Foundation and the Dodgers organization to support fire relief efforts.

The online auction was hosted by The Memorabilia Network, based in Burbank. Bidding began March 21 and continued through Saturday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"I was honored to play a small part in something so important and historic," Memorabilia Network President and CEO Harlan Werner said. "I am pleased with the results and grateful for the trust from all parties involved."

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

DodgersLos Angeles Dodgers
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us