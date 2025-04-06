Ball from final out in 2024 World Series auctions for $414,000

The baseball from the final pitch of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series victory over the New York Yankees has been auctioned for $414,000 to benefit people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, officials announced on Sunday.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler fired the ball past the Yankees' Alex Verdugo to clinch the Dodgers' 7-6 victory in Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 30 at Yankee Stadium.

Will and Cara Smith auctioned the ball through their Catching Hope Foundation in a partnership with the Buehler Family Foundation and the Dodgers organization to support fire relief efforts.

The online auction was hosted by The Memorabilia Network, based in Burbank. Bidding began March 21 and continued through Saturday.

"I was honored to play a small part in something so important and historic," Memorabilia Network President and CEO Harlan Werner said. "I am pleased with the results and grateful for the trust from all parties involved."