Bank Employees Call 911 While Robbery Suspect Pauses to Have Alcoholic Drink

A 19-year-old man suspected of attempting to rob a Riverside bank and who paused to drink an alcoholic beverage before being arrested was free on bail Sunday.

On Friday, Sonny Gutierrez Jr. allegedly walked into the Bank of America in the 1600 block of University Avenue and handed a teller a note demanding money that said he had a firearm, according to the Riverside City Police Department.

Gutierrez then waited to receive the money in the bank lobby "while consuming an adult beverage,'' giving employees time to call 911, police said.

Officers subsequently arrived and arrested Gutierrez without incident.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted robbery but was released Saturday after posting $30,000 bail.

"A big shout out to the bank employees for remaining calm the entire time and relaying the suspect's description and location inside to our dispatchers," police said.