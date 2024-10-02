Bank of America users in LA and elsewhere report problems accessing accounts

Bank of America users in Los Angeles and locations across the country reported problems Wednesday accessing accounts.

After logging in, some users received a message that indicated some accounts and balances were temporarily unavailable. Several customers left comments on Bank of America's Facebook page indicating they were having trouble accessing their accounts.

The website DownDetector reported a dramatic spike in outages Wednesday morning. The outage tracking site received tens of thousands of outage reports from users by mid-morning.

NBCLA has reached out to Bank of America for comment.