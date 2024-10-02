Banks

Bank of America users in LA and elsewhere report problems accessing accounts

Users reported receiving a message after logging in that indicated their accounts were temporarily unavailable.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Un hombre saca dinero de un cajero automático en una sucursal del Bank of America en Times Square, Nueva York, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT
EFE

Bank of America users in Los Angeles and locations across the country reported problems Wednesday accessing accounts.

After logging in, some users received a message that indicated some accounts and balances were temporarily unavailable. Several customers left comments on Bank of America's Facebook page indicating they were having trouble accessing their accounts.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The website DownDetector reported a dramatic spike in outages Wednesday morning. The outage tracking site received tens of thousands of outage reports from users by mid-morning.

NBCLA has reached out to Bank of America for comment.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Banks
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us