After argument at bar, man crashes SUV into front of Palmdale restaurant

A Palmdale restaurant was damaged Sunday night when a driver crashed an SUV through the front of the building and left the scene.

The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. Sunday at the El Cevichazo Restaurant in the 2700 block of East Palmdale Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The driver was in an argument with a woman at the restaurant before the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was asked to leave the restaurant, then drove around the parking lot before crashing the SUV into the business, authorities said.

The crash, which the sheriff's department said was likely intentional, caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The vehicle was described only as a red SUV.