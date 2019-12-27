Barefoot Man Wearing Only Underpants Chases After a Man Breaking Into Truck

A Riverside couple awakened by a notification from their security camera stormed out of bed and chased off a man who was apparently trying to break into their truck on a rainy Christmas night.

Video from the LaFortune's security camera and a neighbor's show a man in a cap and jacket walking up to several vehicles parked in the residential cul-de-sac. Shortly after appearing in the LaFortune's driveway, Kevin LaFortune -- barefoot and wearing only his underpants -- can be seen rampaging out the door in video from the home's sideyard followed by a dog.

After a brief scuffle, Kelly LaFortune joined her husband and the man ran off.

"We felt like it was almost kind of a like street justice," said Kelly LaFortune. "Maybe he'll think twice next time."

No arrests were reported Friday.