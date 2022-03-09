SoFi Stadium attack

Battery Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Punching 49ers Fan Outside SoFi Stadium

Daniel Luna, 40, was put into the medically-induced coma over a month ago, after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a fight at the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of assaulting a San Francisco 49ers fan outside SoFi Stadium during this year's NFC Championship Game has been charged with battery.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29 in Inglewood.

The victim of the attack, Oakland restaurant owner Daniel Luna, was in a medically induced coma after the attack, but recently awakened, an attorney said.

Luna, 40, was put into a medically induced coma in late January, after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a fight with a Los Angeles Rams fan in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium.

Investigators say Luna, the owner of a restaurant in Oakland, was mingling with a group of people primarily wearing 49ers jerseys when he shoved a man wearing a Los Angeles Rams jersey during the NFC title game between the two teams.

"The suspect then retaliated by pushing Mr. Luna from behind, and then struck (him) once in the mouth area," said Inglewood Mayor James Butts a few days after the incident. "Luna then fell to the ground, where he was later found by security personnel who summoned paramedics."

The man who punched Luna, 33-year-old Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell was arrested, then released on bail. His attorney told NBC4 that he is claiming self-defense.

While Luna was in the hospital, his family expressed both gratitude towards the paramedics that found him and concern over the safety of future NFL events.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Long Beach 26 mins ago

Suspect Identified in Crash That Killed Man and 3-Year-Old Daughter in Apartment

CHP 45 mins ago

CHP Officers Use SUV to Stop Wrong-Way Driver on Freeway

"Right now, we are focused on Daniel’s care and getting through this traumatic and horribly difficult time," a statement from the family from Feb. 5 said. "We want to make sure these NFL events are safe and secure for everyone and that all parties responsible for this tragic and violent attack will be held accountable so that something like this never happens again."

After over a month in his medically-induced coma, Luna is now awake.

This article tagged under:

SoFi Stadium attackRamsInglewoodSoFi Stadium49ers fan
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us