Six More BB or Pellet Gun Shootings Reported on 91 Freeway in Inland Empire

Six BB or pellet gun shootings were reported over a 10-hour span Sunday night and Monday morning along a stretch of the 91 Freeway in the Inland Empire, the CHP said Monday. The CHP says the cases appear to match the more than 50 similar shootings in which drivers have been reporting getting their windows shot out along the same stretch of highway in the last four weeks.

The first case in the most recent string was reported Sunday at 9:45 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Main Street in Corona, according to CHP Officer Dan Olivas. The second one was reported 19 minutes later, at 10:04 p.m., on the eastbound 91 near Tyler Street in Riverside.

The four that were reported Monday morning were:

At 7:42 a.m. on the eastbound 91 near Tyler in Riverside;

At 7:42 a.m. on the westbound near Magnolia Street in Riverside;

At 7:47 a.m. on the westbound 91 at Tyler in Riverside;

At 7:49 a.m. on the westbound 91 at North McKinley Street in Corona.

No one was injured in the incidents, but officials fear the worst as no suspects have been identified.

They got a scare Friday morning when a road rage shooting on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Orange killed a 6-year-old boy when a bullet pierced the trunk of the car. But officials quickly said it was not connected to the pellet gun shootings.

"It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan," CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said.