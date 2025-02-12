Beach closure prompted by Palisades Fire lifted

An ocean water closure enacted for beaches from Malibu to Santa Monica due to runoff from the Palisades Fire was lifted Tuesday and replaced with a less restrictive water advisory.

According to the county Department of Public Health, testing on ocean water samples collected on Jan. 22 and Jan. 27 at various locations found no risks to human health, prompting the lifting of the closure order.

Beaches from Las Flores State Beach in Malibu and Santa Monica State Beach will remain under an Ocean Water Advisory "due to the forecasted rain which may again result in fire debris entering coastal water through surface water runoff and windblown ash."

"Beach goers may recreate on the sand but continue to be advised to stay away from fire debris and to stay out of the ocean water during any posted ocean advisory," according to the county. "This is especially important near discharging storm drains, creeks, rivers and fire damaged ocean front properties."

An earlier Ocean Water Advisory that had been in place between Surfrider Beach and Los Flores State Beach, and between Santa Monica State Beach and Dockweiler State Beach in Playa dey Rey was lifted.

The upcoming storm, however, is likely to prompt renewed warnings against entering the ocean water due to contaminated runoff.