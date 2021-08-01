Beach Warning Continues For Areas Near Dockweiler

Several Los Angeles County beaches near Dockweiler State Beach continue to exceed state standards for bacteria in water, according to the Department of Public Health.

However, special water sampling conducted Friday determined water quality levels returned to state standards at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant outfall at Dockweiler State Beach and the Topsail Street extension at Venice Beach, lifting warnings there.

The department began issuing warnings Wednesday night to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers in the affected areas.

No untreated sewage is being discharged into the ocean.

Protesters received a promise from the City of LA Thursday following a massive sewage spill. The bad smell stills forcing many residents to stay out of their houses.

Bacterial levels in ocean waters often fluctuate from day to day and can be impacted by recent rain events, according to the department. Lifeguards have posted yellow advisory signs.

Affected beach areas include Dockweiler State Beach at Ballona Creek (near Dockweiler Tower 40); the Culver Boulevard, Imperial Highway and Westchester storm drains; and World Way extension. Other beaches also under advisory include Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier); Santa Monica Beach at the Pico-Kenter storm drain; and Topanga Canyon Beach at Topanga Canyon Lagoon.

The advisories at those beaches are very likely due to day-to-day fluctuations in ocean water bacteria levels. There is no reason to suspect those increases in beach water bacteria are due to the July 11 discharge of 17 million gallons of raw sewage into the ocean from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, according to the department.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662. Information is also available on the Department of Public Health's website, here.