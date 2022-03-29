Beaches

Beach Water Use Advisory in Place for LA County Beaches Until Thursday Morning

Anyone who enters the water at LA County Beaches while the advisory is in place could become ill.

By Maggie More

Clouds over the Southern California coast.
Toni Guinyard

It might be a good idea to stay away from Los Angeles County Beaches for a couple of days after Monday's rainfall, according to the LA County Public Health Department.

A beach water use advisory is in effect until Thursday at 10 a.m., the Public Health Department said, because "bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall," a statement said.

The advisory may be extended past Thursday morning if any more rain falls -- which is unlikely, but not impossible according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon.

