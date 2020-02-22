Long Beach

Beaches Close In Long Beach Following Sewage Spill in Los Angeles River

By City News Service

LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 09: Warning signs keep bathers out of the water at the south end of Venice Beach on August 9, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. The closure of a two-mile stretch of beach near Ballona Creek, after a pumping station failure sent between 20,000 and 30,000 gallons of raw sewage into the ocean, is a common problem on many Los Angeles and Orange County beaches. According to a recently released study by the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and Stanford University researches, pollution on Southern California beaches affects 1.5 million people each year. Reportedly, between 627,800 and 1,479,200 “excess” cases of gastrointestinal illness, generally associated with swimming in contaminated water, inflicts symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhea and nausea. Healthcare costs for illnesses related to beach bacteria run from approximate $21 million to $414 millions a year. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Long Beach swimming areas were ordered closed after 15,870 gallons of sewage spilled Friday into the Los Angeles River, which dumps into the ocean in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Health Department is monitoring the water quality around the coast, but Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis ordered all swimming areas west of Granada Beach to close "out of an abundance of caution," according to Long Beach officials.

The beaches will reopen once the water quality meets California requirements, officials said. The sewage spill, which happened in Los Angeles, was caused by a pump failure, according to officials.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

