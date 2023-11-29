Beaches closed due to 94,500-gallon sewage spill in Laguna Beach

A stretch of beach in Orange County was closed Wednesday due to a 94,500-gallon sewage spill in Laguna Beach.
The spill was caused by a break in a sewer line, according to authorities. The beach was closed from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon Beach.
"The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards," according to the OC Health Care Agency's Environmental Health
Division.
