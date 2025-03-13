Beachgoers advised to avoid ocean water as storm hits

With heavy rainfall expected, officials are advising Los Angeles County beachgoers to stay out of the water on Thursday due to the increased possibility of runoff containing dangerous wildfire debris.

The LA County Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors warned Wednesday that storm runoff can carry bacteria, chemicals and hazardous debris from city streets and mountain areas into the ocean.

Swimmers and surfers should avoid water contact during, and for at least 72 hours after, rainfall, especially near storm drains, creeks and rivers, officials said.

Beach visitors were also advised to steer clear of wildfire debris, including twisted metal, construction materials and dark ashy sediment, which may conceal sharp objects such as glass shards and nails.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, with breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents expected along the L.A. County coast, forecasters said.

Information about the ocean water is also posted on the advisory hotline at 800-525-5662 and on the Environmental Health website, PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.

More information on ocean water conditions is available at 626-430-5360.