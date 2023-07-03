No evidence found after bear attack is reported in Mount Baldy area

Authorities responded to reports of a possible bear attack in the Mount Baldy area Monday afternoon.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the call came in at 4:12 p.m.

A man, woman and toddler were hiking when a caller said the woman had been attacked by a bear, the department said.

The attack was reported in the area of Mountain Avenue and Shinn Road.

Air and ground units were sent to search the area but there were no signs of a victim or bear tracks.

“Aviation assets have visual of possible victim with bears still in area,” the San Bernardino County Fire department said in a tweet.

No further details were immediately available.