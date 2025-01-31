Altadena

525-pound bear found in crawl space of home in Altadena that survived the Eaton Fire

It took a team of about eight people and nearly 24 hours to remove the bear. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found that the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County displaced more than just the residents, as they worked to remove a large bear from a crawl space under a house in Altadena. 

Utility workers discovered the 525-pound bear last week when they arrived to turn the power back on for the resident. 

The workers then had to inform the homeowners that they could not turn the power back on since there was a bear under the home where the company needed to work.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, it took a team of about eight people and nearly 24 hours to remove the bear. 

“When a bear is in a crawlspace, CDFW recommends that homeowners contact the Department so that a wildlife professional can evaluate the situation and help determine ways that the homeowner can discourage the bear from using the crawlspace and seal the entrance immediately once the animal is out,” the CDFW said in a social media post. 

Experts with the CDFW placed a bear trap near the crawl space opening and within minutes, the bear came out, walked in and triggered the trap door.

The bear was transported in the trap into Angeles National Forest and given a welfare check, GPS-collared, and measured before being safely released just after midnight.

The CDFW said that the homeowner’s utilities have since been restored, the crawl space was securely boarded and is now bear-proof. 

“In the foothills of bear country, it’s important to close crawl spaces with bear-proof material in advance of winter months to discourage bears from denning and damaging property,” the CDFW said. 

