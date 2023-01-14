Bear Goes For a Swim in Monrovia Home During Rain

Rainy days are perfect for movie nights, having a cup of hot tea and maybe...going for a swim?

One curious bear stumbled upon a pool in the yard of a Monrovia home, when it decided to go for a swim.

The pouring rain did not seem to bother the bear at all.

Donna Hargett captured the moment on video as the bear swam around and occasionally looked back at her towards the camera.

The bear then got out of the pool and walked away.