Monrovia

Bear Goes For a Swim in Monrovia Home During Rain

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rainy days are perfect for movie nights, having a cup of hot tea and maybe...going for a swim?

One curious bear stumbled upon a pool in the yard of a Monrovia home, when it decided to go for a swim. 

The pouring rain did not seem to bother the bear at all.

Donna Hargett captured the moment on video as the bear swam around and occasionally looked back at her towards the camera.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The bear then got out of the pool and walked away. 

This article tagged under:

Monrovia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us