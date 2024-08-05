Monrovia

Bear makes a splash in Monrovia family's kiddie pool

The bear was seen sitting in the tiny tub, which is normally used for a much smaller pet.

By Mia Cortés Castro

Stacy and Mark Harris

A bear was found cooling down from the summer heat in a backyard kiddie pool in Monrovia, a family said Monday.

Stacy Hoherd-Harris and her husband Mark said they heard wooden planks fall in their backyard early Friday morning at around 5 O’Clock. Soon afterward, they heard splashes in their kiddie pool, making them wonder if they had been paid a visit.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“That’s how we knew ‘Homer’ -- That’s what we have named the bear --was here,” Hoherd-Harris said.

The couple ran to the door leading to their backyard and found the too-big bear sitting in the water and playing around.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Chatsworth Jul 4

‘Fast and furry-ous;' Tracking California's bears using GPS technology

Animals and Wildlife Jun 28

Bear enjoys cupcake-shaped float in Monrovia home's pool

The kiddie pool is typically for their pet turtle, but the couple had brought him inside during the night. A video from the couple shows Homer barely fit in the turtle’s pool.

“He did get the pool very dirty,” Hoherd-Harris added about the bear’s visit.

Before leaving the family after cooling off, the bear definitely left his mark: He defecated on their lawn and knocked over trash cans on the street

This article tagged under:

Monrovia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us