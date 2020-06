A curious bear spotted roaming around a Sylmar golf course and neighborhood was tranquilized Monday morning.

The bear came from El Cariso Regional Park golf course and began wandering near Hubbard Street and Eldridge Avenue, wildlife authorities said.

It wandered near Los Angeles Mission College before heading into a residential area.

The animal was tranquilized by wildlife authorities and tagged. It would likely be returned to the wild.

Bear Sightings in Southern California