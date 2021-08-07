Imagine walking into your neighborhood Ralphs to do your daily grocery shopping and encountering a furry friend in the honey aisle.

Residents of Porter Ranch got a surprise Saturday morning, when they saw a 125 lbs. male bear walking through the aisles of a Ralphs.

The bear was spotted inside the store around 6:30 a.m. - 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department - Devonshire Station.

LAPD said there were reports of maybe three bear sightings in the area, but only one was seen inside the Ralphs.

The bear was chased outside toward the back of a nearby Walmart building, where officers waited for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Once they arrived, the bear was shot with a tranquilizer. He was then tagged and taken to a suitable habitat, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service PIO, Tim Badley.

No injuries were reported.