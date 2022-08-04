bear sighting

Bear Takes Refuge From Summer Heat in Man's Pool

In a SoCal city near Glendale a bear was spotted in a backyard enjoying a pool on a hot summer day.

By Lesley Rodriguez

Fimi Stepanian

Fimi Stepanian looked out the window of his home and saw a bear taking a summer splash in his backyard pool. 

The bear played with balloons leftover from a 40th birthday party on July 31. it popped a shell floatie and the pool vacuum.

"I had my 20-pound maltipoo with me and was worried the bear would be able to smell him," said Stepanian. 

Then the bear got out of the pool and Stepanian became afraid.

He locked himself in the office with the dog. 

"I was worried that since the bear was no longer in the pool, it could be on either side of the house," he said. "If I tried to walk to my car with my pup the bear could reach me faster than I could reach my car."

