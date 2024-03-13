The manager of a beauty store in the city of Commerce is in critical condition following a brutal robbery.

Surveillance footage shows four women exiting M Beauty on March 6 after allegedly stealing merchandise from the store.

Marlene Sandoval, the manager of the business, tried to stop them, and that’s when they viciously assaulted her, pulling her hair and dragging her to the ground where she collapsed from her injuries.

Sandoval is hospitalized at the Keck Hospital of USC after having two heart attacks, which left her in a coma.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The four people who are believed to be behind the crime are still on the run.

“They don’t care about the life of the other person. It was a brutal attack on my daughter,” said Sandoval's father.

The Sandoval family says the store manager may need a heart transplant to survive and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses.

Investigators with the LA County Sheriff’s Department believe the four women drove off in a white sedan after leaving Sandoval injured in the parking lot.