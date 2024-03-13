Commerce

Beauty store manager in critical condition after violent robbery in Commerce

The beauty store manager was attacked and left in the parking lot after trying to stop four women from stealing merchandize from the business.

By Tracey Leong and Alexandra Romero

NBC Universal, Inc.

The manager of a beauty store in the city of Commerce is in critical condition following a brutal robbery.

Surveillance footage shows four women exiting M Beauty on March 6 after allegedly stealing merchandise from the store.

Marlene Sandoval, the manager of the business, tried to stop them, and that’s when they viciously assaulted her, pulling her hair and dragging her to the ground where she collapsed from her injuries.

Sandoval is hospitalized at the Keck Hospital of USC after having two heart attacks, which left her in a coma.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

theft Mar 5

Thieves using Wi-Fi jammers to break into homes, police say

Compton Jan 23

Arrests made in Compton street takeover burglary

The four people who are believed to be behind the crime are still on the run.

“They don’t care about the life of the other person. It was a brutal attack on my daughter,” said Sandoval's father.

The Sandoval family says the store manager may need a heart transplant to survive and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses. 

Investigators with the LA County Sheriff’s Department believe the four women drove off in a white sedan after leaving Sandoval injured in the parking lot.

This article tagged under:

Commerce
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us