Behind Trump's Push to Shift Americans' Campaign-Year Fears From Coronavirus to Crime

After struggling with messaging for months, and with 100 days until Election Day, the campaign has rallied around an apocalyptic pitch: “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America"

It was a week that brought President Donald Trump's summer campaign message into focus: With just over 100 days to go until Election Day, the president and his team are focusing their efforts on trying to shift the public’s anxieties from a virus that has killed more than 145,000 Americans to fears of violent crime and anarchy, NBC News reports.

After struggling for months to land on a message that will resonate with voters, aides and advisers have rallied around a singular pitch — “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” — with the White House holding events focused on crime while the Trump campaign spends millions of dollars on television ads aimed at stoking that sentiment with images of looters and burning buildings.

The effort was on full display this weekOver the course of two hours at a White House event on Wednesday, Trump went from highlighting stories of shooting victims and describing cities as overrun by criminals to reassuring the public that a coronavirus vaccine was getting close, claiming “it’s all going to work out” despite record numbers of new cases.

"For decades, politicians running many of our nation’s major cities have put the interests of criminals above the rights of law-abiding citizens,” he said. “These same politicians have now embraced the far-left movement to break up our police departments, causing violent crime in their cities to spiral, and I mean spiral seriously out of control.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

