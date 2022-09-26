Hispanic Heritage Month

NBC4 Meteorologist Belen De Leon Sings the National Anthem at the Denver Broncos Game

You may know our Belen De Leon as the all-knowing meteorologist with a sunny disposition. But did you know she was a chart-topping singer in the band La Onda before her TV days?

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oh, say did you see Belen De Leon singing the national anthem at the Denver Broncos game this weekend?

NBCLA's meteorologist took to the stage to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Denver Broncos game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Belen has special ties to Denver -- she is a former 9NEWS meteorologist.

Belen De Leon traveled there for the honor of signing the anthem for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Many in the crowd were probably pleasantly surprised to see Belen again. She was a much beloved member of the NBC affiliate's news team prior to coming to Los Angeles.

Before becoming a meteorologist, Belen was a member of La Onda, and her band received two Latin Billboard Music Awards.

Watch her rendition in the player above and experience the goosebumps.

Check out photos from her La Onda days below.

This article tagged under:

Hispanic Heritage MonthSouthern CaliforniaNBCLADenver BroncosNational Anthem
