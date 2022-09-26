Oh, say did you see Belen De Leon singing the national anthem at the Denver Broncos game this weekend?

NBCLA's meteorologist took to the stage to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Denver Broncos game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Belen has special ties to Denver -- she is a former 9NEWS meteorologist.

Belen De Leon traveled there for the honor of signing the anthem for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Many in the crowd were probably pleasantly surprised to see Belen again. She was a much beloved member of the NBC affiliate's news team prior to coming to Los Angeles.

Before becoming a meteorologist, Belen was a member of La Onda, and her band received two Latin Billboard Music Awards.

Watch her rendition in the player above and experience the goosebumps.

Check out photos from her La Onda days below.