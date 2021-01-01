Driver Killed Smashing Into Hamburger Restaurant in Bell Gardens

A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday when he plowed into a hamburger restaurant in Bell Gardens.

The crash occurred at 12:11 a.m. at JB Burgers, 5718 Gage Ave., Bell Gardens Police Lt. Ruben Musquiz said.

The driver, the lone occupant inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, Musquiz said.



He was speeding eastbound on Gage Avenue, approaching Eastern Avenue, when he swerved to avoid striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk, police said.

He then jumped the curb and came to rest at the entrance to the hamburger restaurant.

Bell Gardens police urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 562-806-7600.