Bell Gardens residents oppose cannabis dispensaries in their city

Several residents in Bell Gardens have expressed their opposition to the possibility of cannabis dispensaries opening in their neighborhood.

Community members said they are asking local leaders to cancel any potential plans for the project.

“They’re going to destroy us with this. They’re going to destroy the children we have here” said Nabor Ríos of St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Bell Gardens.

“We’re doing this for (the children) so they know they’re the future, and they need to help us until we make sure this doesn’t pass,” Ríos said.

The church’s priest joined a group of protesters in a march to oppose the ordinance that would authorize dispensaries in the city. According to them, the protesters feel their city’s leaders didn’t take the opinion of residents into consideration.

“More than 200 people spoke with them but they didn’t listen because their economic needs matter more,” Jennifer Rodríguez said. “What they’ve shown us is that they’ve sold out to the marijuana industry.”

Protesters marched on Tuesday from Bell Gardens City Hall to nearby Bell Gardens Veterans Park, which was hosting the police department’s “National Night Out” event.

“They sold out our town, they sold out our community’s future and it’s going to affect us forever,” Rodriguez said.

Bell Gardens Mayor Francis de León and City Manager Michael O'Kelly declined to comment to Telemundo 52. However, they said the following:

“The city has not received applications for marijuana vending at this time,” their statement read. “The City Council considered and approved a process to sell cannabis products to increase revenue for community programs that will directly benefit the residents of Bell Gardens.”

Opposing residents said the sale of cannabis products in their city would not benefit them, but would instead negatively affect the development of children and young adults in their city.

“It’s going to make us all marijuana users,” Bell Gardens resident Rogelio Rodriguez said. “We’re not going to have a way out of this. Everything’s going to be for the officials now, just how it is right now.”

City Council representatives pointed out other cities with similar ordinances have received tax revenues of up to $3 million annually. Additionally, they said the ordinances help decrease illegal cannabis operations.

This story was originally reported by NBCLA's sister station, Telemundo 52. To read the original article, click here.