Beloved Grandfather Working on Sidewalk Killed in Hit-and-Run Near La Puente

Authorities were seeking public help Tuesday to find a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 82-year-old grandfather on a sidewalk in an unincorporated area near La Puente.

Ramon Reynoso, a hard working maintenance technician, was working on the north sidewalk at 17959 Valley Blvd., west of Giano Avenue, when a white pickup truck crossed over the sidewalk and struck him at 9:44 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver fled without stopping or alerting authorities.

Reynoso was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the CHP reported.

"When he was in his early 60s, mid 60s, he wanted to keep working so, he started at U-Haul," said Veronica Yanez, the victim's daughter. "We figured, 'Hey maybe four or five years, call it a day.' No."

Yanez says her father, at age 82, was gardening and installing sprinklers outside the U-Haul building on Valley Boulevard when he was hit.

"I can’t even put myself into person’s mind," the grieving daughter said. "I don’t understand how you can do that."

She added, "It was heartless."

The white pickup truck is described as a 1990s Ford Ranger with a landscaping business logo on its doors, and it will likely have a broken right-side headlight and possible damage along the right side of the truck, according to the CHP.

The bed of the truck carried landscaping equipment.

The driver fled westbound on Valley Boulevard. A detailed description of the male driver was not released, but anyone with information about him or the vehicle was encouraged to contact Officer David Huggett at 626-338-1164.