Beloved West Hollywood restaurant ‘Le Petit Four' to remain open thanks to community support

A beloved West Hollywood restaurant that had planned to close for good will now stay open.

Le Petit Four was set to shut down on Monday March 31, with its owner citing rent increases and minimum wage hikes.

However the French bistro announced in a social media post Sunday night that it's keeping its doors open thanks to the immense support they received from the community.

The business said that the community showed up “in ways we never imagined.” They said they had packed reservations and received heartfelt messages.

“We are overjoyed to share that Le Petit Four will remain open, thanks to the overwhelming love and support from our incredible patrons from all of Los Angeles,” the business said in a social media post on Sunday.

Although the business will remain open for now, they said they will still need support to keep their doors open.

“Every visit, every meal, and every reservation helps us stay in business and continue serving the community we love. We're here because of you. And we'll continue to show up for you, with heart, honesty, and gratitude,” the post continued.

Le Petit Four is located at 8654 Sunset Blvd.