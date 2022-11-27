cold weather alert

Below-Freezing Temperatures Expected This Week, Health Officials say

Public health officials issued a cold weather alert Sunday for parts of Los Angeles County, where overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week.

By City News Service

ColdWeatherFile
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The cold weather alert is in effect Monday through Thursday in Lancaster, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,'' Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

"Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.''

energy costs Jan 7

Low Income Families Can Get Help Paying for Electric, Gas Bills: How to Apply

national parks Nov 25

Woman Dies and Husband Rescued After Getting Caught in Extreme Cold Weather on Zion National Park Hike

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Residents were also urged to frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors and those who are ill, and to avoid leaving pets outdoors overnight.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org or through the L.A. County Information line by calling 211.

This article tagged under:

cold weather alertLA Countyweather
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us