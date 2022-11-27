Below-Freezing Temperatures Expected This Week, Health Officials say

The cold weather alert is in effect Monday through Thursday in Lancaster, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,'' Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

"Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.''

Residents were also urged to frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors and those who are ill, and to avoid leaving pets outdoors overnight.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org or through the L.A. County Information line by calling 211.