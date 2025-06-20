Los Angeles Dodgers

Benches clear late as Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 to avoid four-game sweep

By Doug Padilla

Xander Bogaerts homered among his four hits and scored three runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.

Rookie Ryan Bergert gave up three hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his fourth career start, and Adrian Morejon (4-3) followed with four consecutive outs. Jake Cronenworth had three hits.

After Dodgers right-hander Jack Little — making his major league debut — hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch in the ninth inning, both benches emptied behind home plate but no punches were thrown. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Mike Shildt were ejected.

Padres reliever Robert Suarez hit Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the bottom of the ninth and was ejected. Tatis and Ohtani were each hit by pitches twice in the series. Overall, in the seven games between the two teams this season, 11 batters have been hit by pitches (six Padres, and five Dodgers).

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6) gave up three runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings as Los Angeles snapped a five-game winning streak.

Bogaerts gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his fourth home run and first since May 14. They went up 2-0 in the fifth inning on

Jose Iglesias had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Cronenworth an RBI double in the seventh. Gavin Sheets added an RBI single and Iglesias drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0 in the eighth.

The Dodgers ended the shutout bid with three runs in the ninth and had the tying run at second base before rookie Dalton Rushing struck out against Yuki Matsui, who picked up his first save.

Key moment

Up 2-0, Morejon replaced Bergert in the fifth inning with runners on the corners and two outs and retired Ohtani on a comebacker.

Key stat

Two of Bergert’s four career starts since June 3 have been scoreless, with Wednesday’s outing the shortest.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.25 ERA) will start against Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-6, 2.89) on Friday. Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (7-2, 3.40) starts Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-7, 4.91).

