A Bentley driver was traveling at about 90 mph before crashing into several parked cars early Tuesday in West Hills.

Video from a home’s security camera captured the sound of screeching tires and sparks as the Bentley slammed into cars. One of the cars parked on Vanowen Street flipped around when it was struck by the high-end luxury car.

Four parked cars were damaged in the crash, reported at about 3 a.m.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition.