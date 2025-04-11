Los Angeles

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to hold rally in downtown LA

The event is a part of Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour

By Benjamin Gamson

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd during a rally at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign-style rally Saturday at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles as a part of his speaking tour aimed at calling out policies instituted by Pres. Donald Trump’s administration. 

Sanders will be joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the music festival-themed event titled “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.” 

He will be joined by musical guests Neil Young, Maggie Rogers, Joan Baez, Jeff Rosenstock, Dirty Projectors, Indigo De Souza, The Red Pears and Raise Gospel Choir. 

“Over the course of the next few weeks I'll be hitting the road to have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country,” Sanders said on the rally’s website

Doors open at 9:00 a.m. with musical guests and other speakers starting at 9:30 a.m. The main speaking program is set for 1:00 p.m.

After the event in LA, Sanders will head to Salt Lake City, Utah for another rally Sunday. 

He is set to hold speeches in Idaho and Montana next week, as well as two more in California on April 15 in Bakersfield and Folsom.

