Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign-style rally Saturday at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles as a part of his speaking tour aimed at calling out policies instituted by Pres. Donald Trump’s administration.

Sanders will be joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the music festival-themed event titled “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.”

He will be joined by musical guests Neil Young, Maggie Rogers, Joan Baez, Jeff Rosenstock, Dirty Projectors, Indigo De Souza, The Red Pears and Raise Gospel Choir.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Over the course of the next few weeks I'll be hitting the road to have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country,” Sanders said on the rally’s website.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m. with musical guests and other speakers starting at 9:30 a.m. The main speaking program is set for 1:00 p.m.

After the event in LA, Sanders will head to Salt Lake City, Utah for another rally Sunday.

He is set to hold speeches in Idaho and Montana next week, as well as two more in California on April 15 in Bakersfield and Folsom.