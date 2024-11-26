Music & Musicians

Bésame Mucho music festival in Los Angeles is canceled

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Dodger Stadium.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Bésame Mucho, the 2024 music festival that was set to take place in December at Dodgers Stadium has been canceled, according to event organizers.

In a social media post on Monday, it was announced that the festival would no longer take place. A reason for the cancellation has not yet been confirmed.

“We are heartbroken to share that due to circumstances beyond our control, this year’s Bésame Mucho festival in Los Angeles will no longer take place. We take great pride in our annual celebration of exceptional music and culture, connecting generations in a way no other event can,” the social media post stated.

Some of the artists and groups confirmed to perform included Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Banda MS and Los Tigres del Norte.

“After working tirelessly all year to bring you another unforgettable show in December, we are deeply disappointed to share this news. Tickets purchased from front gate tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days,” the post said.

Ticket holders who may be seeking help can visit the ticketing support website at contact.frontgatetickets.com.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

