Best clothing colors to help stay cool during a heat wave

As Southern California prepares for an end of August heat wave for the next couple of days, it’s important to be dressed according to the weather.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has found certain clothing colors can help you feel a little cooler during those high temperatures.

Dark colors will attract more heat, so it’s best to avoid dark colored clothing like black or maroon.

According to the NWS, light colors like white, neon green and light blue showed temperatures of 111, 119 and 133 degrees while the black and maroon showed temperatures up to 156.

Temperatures well over 100 degrees are expected in parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys through Wednesday.

Heat advisories will be in effect for some areas like Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys through Tuesday night.

Aside from wearing light colored clothing, SoCal residents can find a local cooling center to help beat the heat this week.