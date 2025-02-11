Find your perfect match. Best Friends Animal Society offers free adoptions and Valentine's sleepovers

Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Best Friends Animal Society is giving Angelenos the chance to fall for a new furry friend with free adoptions and special Valentine’s Day sleepovers from Feb. 14 to 17.

Whether you’re looking for a lifelong companion or just want to share a weekend of love with a shelter pet, this event is the perfect way to make a difference in an animal’s life.

For those unsure about a long-term commitment, fostering is a great way to help an animal in need while seeing if there’s a deeper connection. The Valentine’s sleepover program allows participants to take home a dog or cat for a night (or more) of cuddles, companionship, and possibly a forever bond.

“The Friday event is a great way to get introduced to fostering. Sleepovers get pets out of the shelter environment for the night and into a home where they can relax and decompress,” Erinn O’Connor, a PR Specialist for Best Friends, said in an email. “If the foster goes well, individuals are invited to speak with the Best Friends Los Angeles team about continuing to foster the pet or even adopting if that is the right fit for them. Interested individuals can pick up a pet for their sleepover at a time that works best for them.”

Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles has long been a refuge for animals in need, stepping up to shelter pets displaced by the California wildfires.

Their lifesaving mission extends nationwide, with a goal to make every shelter in the U.S. a no-kill facility. Since its founding in 1984, the organization has helped reduce the number of animals euthanized in shelters from 17 million per year to 415,000.

A wide variety of dogs and cats—of all ages, sizes, and personalities—are waiting for their perfect match. All adopters and overnight fosters will receive a special Blue Buffalo gift bag filled with food and treats.

To arrange a Valentine’s sleepover or find a long-term love connection, visit Best Friends Animal Society’s official website or stop by their Los Angeles location at 1845 Pontius Avenue this weekend which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This Valentine’s Day, bring home a love that truly lasts.