Lunch With a View: Check Out These Top Picnic Spots in LA

Grab your blanket and basket -- these are the best places for a picnic this summer.

By Kayla Galloway

Photo split three ways showing scenery at Griffith Observatory, West Hollywood Park and Topanga State Park
Getty Images

What’s summer without an old-fashioned picnic?

If you’re looking for a cool spot to hangout as the weather warms up —  grab your blanket and picnic basket and head outdoors. 

With summer just days away, here’s a look at the top 20 spots for a picnic in the Los Angeles area, according to a list compiled by mydatingadviser.com.

The ranking was compiled using data from TripAdvisor and Google.

  • Getty Center (Los Angeles)
  • Griffith Park (Los Angeles)
  • Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens (Arcadia)
  • Descanso Gardens (La Cañada Flintridge)
  • Lake Hollywood Park (Los Angeles)
  • The La Brea Tar Pits Museum Lawn (Los Angeles)
  • Point Vicente Interpretive Center (Rancho Palos Verdes)
  • Hilltop Park (Signal Hill)
  • Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles)
  • Topanga State Park (Topanga)
  • Greystone Mansion & Gardens (Beverly Hills)
  • Beverly Gardens Park (Beverly Hills)
  • Exposition Park (Los Angeles)
  • Abalone Cove Shoreline Park (Rancho Palos Verdes)
  • Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area (Los Angeles)
  • South Coast Botanic Garden (Palos Verdes Estates)
  • Palisades Park (Santa Monica)
  • Grand Park (Los Angeles)

