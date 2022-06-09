Lunch With a View: Check Out These Top Picnic Spots in LA

What’s summer without an old-fashioned picnic?
If you’re looking for a cool spot to hangout as the weather warms up — grab your blanket and picnic basket and head outdoors.
With summer just days away, here’s a look at the top 20 spots for a picnic in the Los Angeles area, according to a list compiled by mydatingadviser.com.
The ranking was compiled using data from TripAdvisor and Google.
- Getty Center (Los Angeles)
- Griffith Park (Los Angeles)
- Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens (Arcadia)
- Descanso Gardens (La Cañada Flintridge)
- Lake Hollywood Park (Los Angeles)
- The La Brea Tar Pits Museum Lawn (Los Angeles)
- Point Vicente Interpretive Center (Rancho Palos Verdes)
- Hilltop Park (Signal Hill)
- Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles)
- Topanga State Park (Topanga)
- Greystone Mansion & Gardens (Beverly Hills)
- Beverly Gardens Park (Beverly Hills)
- Exposition Park (Los Angeles)
- Abalone Cove Shoreline Park (Rancho Palos Verdes)
- Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area (Los Angeles)
- South Coast Botanic Garden (Palos Verdes Estates)
- Palisades Park (Santa Monica)
- Grand Park (Los Angeles)
Looking for more to do this summer? Check out our travel and lifestyle content here.