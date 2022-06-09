Lunch With a View: Check Out These Top Picnic Spots in LA

What’s summer without an old-fashioned picnic?

If you’re looking for a cool spot to hangout as the weather warms up — grab your blanket and picnic basket and head outdoors.

With summer just days away, here’s a look at the top 20 spots for a picnic in the Los Angeles area, according to a list compiled by mydatingadviser.com.

The ranking was compiled using data from TripAdvisor and Google.

Getty Center (Los Angeles)

Griffith Park (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens (Arcadia)

Descanso Gardens (La Cañada Flintridge)

Lake Hollywood Park (Los Angeles)

The La Brea Tar Pits Museum Lawn (Los Angeles)

Point Vicente Interpretive Center (Rancho Palos Verdes)

Hilltop Park (Signal Hill)

Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles)

Topanga State Park (Topanga)

Greystone Mansion & Gardens (Beverly Hills)

Beverly Gardens Park (Beverly Hills)

Exposition Park (Los Angeles)

Abalone Cove Shoreline Park (Rancho Palos Verdes)

Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area (Los Angeles)

South Coast Botanic Garden (Palos Verdes Estates)

Palisades Park (Santa Monica)

Grand Park (Los Angeles)

